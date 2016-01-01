See All Neuropsychologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Jon Van Doren, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jon Van Doren, PHD

Dr. Jon Van Doren, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Doren's Office Locations

  1. 1
    10613 N Hayden Rd Ste J108, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 699-6968

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Jon Van Doren, PHD

Specialties
  • Neuropsychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114072220
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jon Van Doren, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Van Doren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Van Doren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Doren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Doren.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Doren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Doren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

