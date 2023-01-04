Jonathan Alpert is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonathan Alpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jonathan Alpert
Overview
Jonathan Alpert is a Counselor in Washington, DC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
1320 19th St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20036
Directions
(202) 841-3458
Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
- 2 135 S 19th St Ste 250, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (202) 841-3458
- 3 19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 947-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jonathan Alpert?
Prior to seeing Jonathan, I had crippling public anxiety that prevented me from reaching my professional and personal potential. Traditional therapy didn't move the needle. A year later, after seeing Jonathan and reading his book, I'm like a completely different person. In his words, I've become "FEARLESS." I'm giving speeches at weddings, getting girl's numbers at coffee shops, singing Karaoke throwbacks in front of tons of people and was recently promoted to number 2 in my organization. Jonathan's unique approach works. Hop on the Alpert train and see for yourself. He'll change your life. I feel like I've found a needle in a haystack!
About Jonathan Alpert
- Counseling
- English
- 1487705596
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonathan Alpert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jonathan Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Jonathan Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Alpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.