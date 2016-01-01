See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Jonathan Brown, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Jonathan Brown, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Jonathan Brown works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology) in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology)
    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology)
    125 Queens Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 (704) 908-2962

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1487009759
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

