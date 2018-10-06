Dr. Cleveland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Cleveland, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Cleveland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Cleveland works at
Locations
Cordell Associates LLC6520 Poe Ave Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (937) 276-3356
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I struggle with anxiety/panic disorder. Dr. Cleveland has helped me tremendously by teaching me various coping techniques. I truly believe I wouldn't have come as far as I have without his help.
About Dr. Jonathan Cleveland, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cleveland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cleveland works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleveland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleveland.
