See All Neuropsychologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Gross works at Behavioral Health of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health of North Florida
    3733 University Blvd W Ste 214, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 437-5176

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD Testing
Neuropsychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
ADHD Testing
Neuropsychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?

    Nov 26, 2022
    Neuropsych testing for my child. Great patient care and put my child at ease quickly. Was very helpful and made the whole experience as painless as it could be. I would recommend him to anyone. He went above and beyond.
    Jess Shores — Nov 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gross to family and friends

    Dr. Gross' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gross

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174880959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross works at Behavioral Health of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gross’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.