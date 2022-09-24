Dr. Jonathan Hartman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Hartman, DC
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Hartman, DC is a Chiropractor in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Davenport Ia and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Pure Anti-aging Medical Center1144 E RIDGEWOOD AVE, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0020Monday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started with a broken second metatarsal. His therapy is state of the art and after treatments, my foot is healed and can exercise again! During treatment, I fell in the tub, huge bruise, and he worked out the hematoma. He addresses all the ailments, healing takes time, you need patience and not a quick fix. After a few months, I feel better than before my foot injury.
About Dr. Jonathan Hartman, DC
- Chiropractic
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1386935278
Education & Certifications
- American Board Of Vestibular Rehabilitation
- Bannockburn Chiropractic & Sports Injury Center
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Davenport Ia
- Muhlenberg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.