Jonathan Higginson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jonathan Higginson, APRN

Jonathan Higginson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jonathan Higginson works at Urology Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jonathan Higginson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Specialists of Nevada
    2010 Wellness Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-0814
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jonathan Higginson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902463003
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jonathan Higginson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jonathan Higginson works at Urology Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jonathan Higginson’s profile.

    Jonathan Higginson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Higginson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Higginson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Higginson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

