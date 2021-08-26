See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Redding, CA
Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD

Optometry
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD

Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD is an Optometrist in Redding, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Young, OD
Dr. Michael Young, OD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Julie Gussenhoven, OD
Dr. Julie Gussenhoven, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. David Dennis, OD
Dr. David Dennis, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    909 Dana Dr Ste 2G, Redding, CA 96003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 223-2240

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?

Aug 26, 2021
Wow, what a great doctor!! A wonderful, and actually relaxing, experience. He's really a nice guy! He got my prescription perfect. The exam was not rushed; it was thorough. The Dr. explained everything clearly and he listened to my questions and answered them. As a new patient, I was still out of the office in 45 min. I will go to this guy for my eyes from now on. I highly recommend Dr. Hill.
Karen — Aug 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hill to family and friends

Dr. Hill's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hill

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD.

About Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093879470
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.