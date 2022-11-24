See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Jonathan Lam, PA-C

Pain Management
5.0 (111)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jonathan Lam, PA-C

Jonathan Lam, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Jonathan Lam works at Genesis Spine, Joint & Regenerative Medicine in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jonathan Lam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Spine, Joint & Regenerative Medicine
    350 S 333rd St, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 354-5996
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Pain
Stem Cell Therapy
Telemedicine
Knee Pain
Stem Cell Therapy
Telemedicine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Excellent
    James D. — Nov 24, 2022
    About Jonathan Lam, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720540867
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jonathan Lam, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonathan Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jonathan Lam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jonathan Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jonathan Lam works at Genesis Spine, Joint & Regenerative Medicine in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Jonathan Lam’s profile.

    111 patients have reviewed Jonathan Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Lam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

