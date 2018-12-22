Jonathan Mendez, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonathan Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jonathan Mendez, LPC
Overview
Jonathan Mendez, LPC is a Counselor in Macon, GA.
Jonathan Mendez works at
Locations
-
1
All Counseling Solutions2607 Vineville Ave Ste 107, Macon, GA 31204 Directions (478) 305-9913
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jonathan Mendez?
Great counselor! I really felt like he cared and he was able to help, I've seen others who were nice but to be honest were not able to really help. This was not the case with Jon, he is very skilled at counseling and problem solving.
About Jonathan Mendez, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1013489616
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonathan Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jonathan Mendez works at
Jonathan Mendez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.