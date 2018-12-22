See All Counselors in Macon, GA
Jonathan Mendez, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jonathan Mendez, LPC is a Counselor in Macon, GA. 

Jonathan Mendez works at All Counseling Solutions in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All Counseling Solutions
    2607 Vineville Ave Ste 107, Macon, GA 31204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 305-9913

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 22, 2018
Great counselor! I really felt like he cared and he was able to help, I've seen others who were nice but to be honest were not able to really help. This was not the case with Jon, he is very skilled at counseling and problem solving.
Macon, GA — Dec 22, 2018
Photo: Jonathan Mendez, LPC
About Jonathan Mendez, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013489616
Frequently Asked Questions

Jonathan Mendez, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Jonathan Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Jonathan Mendez works at All Counseling Solutions in Macon, GA.

Jonathan Mendez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Mendez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

