Dr. Moselle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Moselle, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Moselle, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Washington, PA.

Locations
- 1 1244 Fort Washington Ave Ste K, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 643-2999
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Moselle for almost 3 years. He helped me work through specific life issues and is a great listener. He asks questions that make you come to realizations on your own. I had several breakthroughs with him. He is always open minded and available to speak to. Thank you, Dr. Moselle for everything.
About Dr. Jonathan Moselle, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
