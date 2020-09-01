See All Counselors in Maple Grove, MN
Dr. Jonathan Newcomb, PHD

Couples Counseling
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Newcomb, PHD is a Couples Counselor in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Couples Counseling, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Minnesota School Of Professional Psychology/ Argosy University.

Dr. Newcomb works at Healing For Your Relationship in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing For Your Relationship
    11670 Fountains Dr Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 227-8846
    Monday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medica
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Jon was a blessing to our marriage. We had been to several counselors over the 17 years of our marriage. Looking back, it seems we were only putting a Band-Aid on our problems. Jon was different. He helped me and my husband get down to the roots of our problems. I would recommend him to anyone. Thanks Jon for all you have done for us.
    Linda McCarthy — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Newcomb, PHD

    • Couples Counseling
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215241146
    Education & Certifications

    • Generations Css
    • Minnesota School Of Professional Psychology/ Argosy University
    • Minnesota State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Newcomb, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newcomb works at Healing For Your Relationship in Maple Grove, MN. View the full address on Dr. Newcomb’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Newcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newcomb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

