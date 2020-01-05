Dr. Raffes accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Raffes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Raffes, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Raffes works at
Locations
-
1
Buruiana Surgical Suite Pllc30 E 60th St Ste 809, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 969-8692
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raffes?
I would give him a five but his doorman was the rudest ever. His office was near mine and he definitely knew what he was doing, like, rating my depression and things I do well all at the same time.
About Dr. Jonathan Raffes, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1447325329
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raffes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raffes works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raffes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.