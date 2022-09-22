Dr. Jonathan Simons, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Simons, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Simons, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Dr. Simons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Simons, Jonathan A, Phd1506 Azalea Dr Ste 602, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575 Directions (843) 828-0502
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simons?
Very patient, understanding and kind. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jonathan Simons, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1659480333
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simons works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Simons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.