Dr. Jonathan Solan, OD
Dr. Jonathan Solan, OD is an Optometrist in Allentown, PA.
Cedar Crest Vision Care PC1251 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 101A, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 435-5561
- 2 158 Front Royal Pike Ste 300, Winchester, VA 22602 Directions (540) 409-5254
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
My kids and I have been going to Dr. Solan in recent 5 or more years. He has been nice and professional. His office is well equipped. Every year he gives me a thorough exam to address my vision issues. His staff are also quite helpful.
Dr. Solan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.