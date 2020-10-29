Dr. Spages has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Spages, DC
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Spages, DC is a Chiropractor in Paterson, NJ.
Locations
Physical Medicine of Nj234 MCLEAN BLVD, Paterson, NJ 07504 Directions (973) 523-5252
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Jonathan Spages for as far back as about a month and a half and I needed you to realize that I've had grand outcomes my internist has now said that it's fine I'm removing from all my customary diabetes medicine I've shed pounds I feel incredible and you can't turn out badly this is the best thing that I've ever accomplished for myself bless your heart.
About Dr. Jonathan Spages, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1760672380
Frequently Asked Questions
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Spages. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spages.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spages, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spages appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.