Dr. Jonathan Stevens, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Stevens, DC is a Chiropractor in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Stevens works at Charlotte Health Center Carolina Chiropractic in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Health Center Carolina Chiropractic
    4012 Park Rd Ste 103, Charlotte, NC 28209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 780-0166
  2. 2
    HealthMax Center
    10310 Feld Farm Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 759-9020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jonathan Stevens, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245574607
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Stevens, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stevens works at Charlotte Health Center Carolina Chiropractic in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stevens’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

