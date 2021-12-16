See All Nurse Practitioners in Walnut Creek, CA
Jonathan Strohl, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jonathan Strohl, PMHNP

Jonathan Strohl, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Walnut Creek, CA. 

Jonathan Strohl works at Mindpath Health in Walnut Creek, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jonathan Strohl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindpath Health
    201 N Civic Dr Ste 183, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 299-9033
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 16, 2021
    The world needs more of Dr J. Strohl doctors ?????????? He is so very caring & humble and really takes the time to care for his patients!! ???????????? you can really feel the kindness & the caring he has for all his patients We are so Blessed to have Dr.Strohl in our lives ???????????? May God always Bless Dr.Strohl & his family always ?????????? Thank you Dr.Strohl for all the lives you have saved !!!????????????& for keeping all of us strong & sober ??????????
    MPiepszka — Dec 16, 2021
    About Jonathan Strohl, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043574080
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jonathan Strohl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jonathan Strohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jonathan Strohl works at Mindpath Health in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Jonathan Strohl’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jonathan Strohl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Strohl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Strohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Strohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.