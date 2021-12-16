Jonathan Strohl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jonathan Strohl, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jonathan Strohl, PMHNP
Jonathan Strohl, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Walnut Creek, CA.
Jonathan Strohl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jonathan Strohl's Office Locations
-
1
Mindpath Health201 N Civic Dr Ste 183, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 299-9033
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jonathan Strohl?
The world needs more of Dr J. Strohl doctors ?????????? He is so very caring & humble and really takes the time to care for his patients!! ???????????? you can really feel the kindness & the caring he has for all his patients We are so Blessed to have Dr.Strohl in our lives ???????????? May God always Bless Dr.Strohl & his family always ?????????? Thank you Dr.Strohl for all the lives you have saved !!!????????????& for keeping all of us strong & sober ??????????
About Jonathan Strohl, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043574080
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonathan Strohl accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jonathan Strohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jonathan Strohl works at
7 patients have reviewed Jonathan Strohl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Strohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Strohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Strohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.