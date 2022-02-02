Jonathan Yoder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jonathan Yoder, FNP-C
Overview of Jonathan Yoder, FNP-C
Jonathan Yoder, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jonathan Yoder's Office Locations
- 1 4414 Lafayette Blvd Ste 239B, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 212-9525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring NP. Listens and you can tell he is concerned about the well being of the patient. It's really hard to find medical professionals who listens and tries to understand.
About Jonathan Yoder, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073778973
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonathan Yoder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jonathan Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jonathan Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.