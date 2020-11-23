Jonathon Blum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jonathon Blum, NP
Overview of Jonathon Blum, NP
Jonathon Blum, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK.
Jonathon Blum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jonathon Blum's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Alaska Medical Center3200 Providence Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 212-6900
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jonathon Blum?
Dr. Blum Is one of the most caring compassionate doctors around!!!! Him and Dr. Ghaly saved my life... They are both a blessing from God!!!! If you are lucky enough to see either then you will be in GREAT hands!!!!
About Jonathon Blum, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558928580
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonathon Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jonathon Blum works at
2 patients have reviewed Jonathon Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathon Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathon Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathon Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.