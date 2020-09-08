See All Physical Therapists in Menahga, MN
Dr. Jonathon Peterson, DPT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Menahga, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathon Peterson, DPT

Dr. Jonathon Peterson, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Menahga, MN. 

Dr. Peterson works at Essentia Health-Menahga Clinic in Menahga, MN with other offices in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Menahga Clinic
    212 Aspen Ave NE, Menahga, MN 56464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic
    1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jonathon Peterson, DPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1003008525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

