Dr. Jonathon Peterson, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathon Peterson, DPT
Dr. Jonathon Peterson, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Menahga, MN.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Menahga Clinic212 Aspen Ave NE, Menahga, MN 56464 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peterson helped me recover after both knee replacement surgeries. He was very thorough and knowledgeable about the treatments. I like how he created my home exercises based on what I needed and could do successfully on my own. He puts you at ease and is easy to visit with during sessions. I highly recommend him for therapy!
About Dr. Jonathon Peterson, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1003008525
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Peterson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
