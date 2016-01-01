Jonda Hapner-Yengo, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonda Hapner-Yengo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jonda Hapner-Yengo, CNP
Overview of Jonda Hapner-Yengo, CNP
Jonda Hapner-Yengo, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Jonda Hapner-Yengo works at
Jonda Hapner-Yengo's Office Locations
-
1
Ohio State University Student Health Center Pharmacy1875 Millikin Rd, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 292-4321
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jonda Hapner-Yengo?
About Jonda Hapner-Yengo, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346581451
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonda Hapner-Yengo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jonda Hapner-Yengo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jonda Hapner-Yengo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jonda Hapner-Yengo works at
Jonda Hapner-Yengo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jonda Hapner-Yengo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonda Hapner-Yengo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonda Hapner-Yengo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.