Jonda Hapner-Yengo, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jonda Hapner-Yengo, CNP

Jonda Hapner-Yengo, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Jonda Hapner-Yengo works at OSU Wilce Student Health Center in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jonda Hapner-Yengo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio State University Student Health Center Pharmacy
    1875 Millikin Rd, Columbus, OH 43210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 292-4321
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jonda Hapner-Yengo, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346581451
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jonda Hapner-Yengo, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonda Hapner-Yengo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jonda Hapner-Yengo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jonda Hapner-Yengo works at OSU Wilce Student Health Center in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Jonda Hapner-Yengo’s profile.

    Jonda Hapner-Yengo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jonda Hapner-Yengo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonda Hapner-Yengo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonda Hapner-Yengo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

