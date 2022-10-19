Joni Blum accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joni Blum, LPC
Offers telehealth
Joni Blum, LPC is a Counselor in Wheeling, WV.
- 1 815 Warden Run Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-8437
- Aetna
- Cigna
Joni is always very sweet and understanding. She has a very positive disposition and makes me feel comfortable being honest and open in her office. She has made a tremendous difference in my life.
- Counseling
- English
