Joni Carrasco, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.3 (6)
Joni Carrasco, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Porterville, CA. 

    259 N Hockett St Ste 227, Porterville, CA 93257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 361-8511
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Jul 08, 2021
    She’s the best! Helps me through my issues, calms me and gives me courage and confidence.
    About Joni Carrasco, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1336263797
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joni Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Joni Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joni Carrasco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joni Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joni Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

