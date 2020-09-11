See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Joni Kocher, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Joni Kocher, APRN

Joni Kocher, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Joni Kocher works at Wesconnett Community Health Center in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joni Kocher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wesconnett Community Health Center
    5460 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 760-4904
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 11, 2020
    Dr. Kocher is the best!! First appointment with her felt like I’d been one of her patient’s forever! Made me comfortable, no rushing, answered all questions thoroughly, and very knowledgeable. Most impressive was the fact I was asked what was I using for birth control! A physician that actually read my chart! Dr. Kocher also completely went through my medications list (much needed). Glad that we now have her at our location now.
    Catherine Burke — Sep 11, 2020
    About Joni Kocher, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831557677
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joni Kocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joni Kocher works at Wesconnett Community Health Center in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Joni Kocher’s profile.

    Joni Kocher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joni Kocher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joni Kocher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joni Kocher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

