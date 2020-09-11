Joni Kocher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joni Kocher, APRN
Overview of Joni Kocher, APRN
Joni Kocher, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Joni Kocher works at
Joni Kocher's Office Locations
-
1
Wesconnett Community Health Center5460 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Directions (904) 760-4904
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joni Kocher?
Dr. Kocher is the best!! First appointment with her felt like I’d been one of her patient’s forever! Made me comfortable, no rushing, answered all questions thoroughly, and very knowledgeable. Most impressive was the fact I was asked what was I using for birth control! A physician that actually read my chart! Dr. Kocher also completely went through my medications list (much needed). Glad that we now have her at our location now.
About Joni Kocher, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831557677
Frequently Asked Questions
Joni Kocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joni Kocher works at
Joni Kocher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joni Kocher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joni Kocher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joni Kocher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.