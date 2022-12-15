See All Urologists in Troy, OH
Joni Reser, CNP

Urology
4.9 (126)
Map Pin Small Troy, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Joni Reser, CNP

Joni Reser, CNP is an Urology Specialist in Troy, OH. 

Joni Reser works at Premier Health Urology in Troy, OH with other offices in Greenville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joni Reser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Health Urology at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Premier Health Urology in Greenville
    742 Sweitzer St Ste 2, Greenville, OH 45331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Grateful to have found this provider and practice.
    — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joni Reser, CNP
    About Joni Reser, CNP

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487926283
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joni Reser, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joni Reser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joni Reser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joni Reser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    126 patients have reviewed Joni Reser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joni Reser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joni Reser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joni Reser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

