Dr. Jonna Dunlap, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona School of Professional Psychology.
Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Chandler2201 W Fairview St Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 800-4890Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I actually did not see Dr. Krabbenhoft at the location listed. I saw her at a different address on Arizona Avenue in Chandler for a social security assessment for disability. I found her extremely friendly, easy to talk to, professional, and compassionate. If she had her own practice which she may and I decided to have additional counseling for myself, I would definitely consider her.
- Clinical Psychology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Arizona School of Professional Psychology
- Franciscan University
