Dr. Jonna Dunlap, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jonna Dunlap, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona School of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Dunlap works at Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Chandler
    2201 W Fairview St Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 800-4890
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuropsychological Testing
Neuropsychological Testing

Treatment frequency



Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 21, 2016
    I actually did not see Dr. Krabbenhoft at the location listed. I saw her at a different address on Arizona Avenue in Chandler for a social security assessment for disability. I found her extremely friendly, easy to talk to, professional, and compassionate. If she had her own practice which she may and I decided to have additional counseling for myself, I would definitely consider her.
    justaphase in San Tan Valley — Oct 21, 2016
    About Dr. Jonna Dunlap, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043348915
    Education & Certifications

    • Arizona School of Professional Psychology
    • Franciscan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonna Dunlap, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunlap works at Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dunlap’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

