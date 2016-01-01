See All Nurse Midwives in Baxter, MN
Jordan Benson, APRN

Midwifery
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jordan Benson, APRN is a Midwife in Baxter, MN. 

Jordan Benson works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic in Baxter, MN with other offices in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Baxter Specialty Clinic (OB/GYN)
    13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Good Beginnings OB Clinic (Brainerd)
    523 N 3rd St, Brainerd, MN 56401
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Anemia of Pregnancy
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Cholestasis
Anemia of Pregnancy
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Cholestasis

Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cholestasis Chevron Icon
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Placental Abruption Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Bleeding in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jordan Benson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104126994
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

