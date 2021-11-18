Jordan Biehle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jordan Biehle, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Jordan Biehle, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR.
Acorn Dentistry for Kids - West Salem LLC1049 Edgewater St Nw, Salem, OR 97304 Directions (503) 814-4400
- Aetna
- Cigna
I was very apprehensive about seeing a new doctor due to previous bad experiences, but Dr. Biehle was amazing and really put me at ease. She asked great questions and I felt very comfortable talking to her about issues that I had not talked to other doctors about. I am finally excited about seeing my doctor and that makes me feel a lot better about my health.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982119848
Jordan Biehle accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan Biehle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jordan Biehle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Biehle.
