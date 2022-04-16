Dr. Jordan Bluth, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Bluth, OD is an Optometrist in Apache Junction, AZ.
Apache Junction110 S Idaho Rd Ste 160, Apache Junction, AZ 85119 Directions (480) 903-8907Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southwestern Eye Center - Glendale5323 N 99th Ave Ste 155, Glendale, AZ 85305 Directions (480) 903-8907
Mesa McdDowell6705 E McDowell Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (480) 903-8907
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From the time I walked in I knew I would have a positive experience. This was the 2nd time I would have an examination by Dr. Rollins. The first time was a year ago when I had a virus in my eye. He handled that with complete professionalism. This time was for an annual vision/ eye exam. Dr. Rollins is so knowledgeable and good at what he does. I am grateful that I have such a terrific doctor in whom I have complete confidence.Dr. Bluth was very nice and kind. Took his time to get to know me and my needs for my eyes. Thank you so much.
- English, Spanish
Dr. Bluth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bluth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bluth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bluth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bluth speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluth.
