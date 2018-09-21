See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Jordan Harper, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Jordan Harper, FNP

Jordan Harper, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Jordan Harper works at The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jordan Harper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Associates PA
    801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 584-8588
    • Ambetter
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2018
    Jordan is wonderful! She listens very well to patient concerns and asks thorough questions. She helped us logistically with some issues regarding allergy shots for my son. She has gone above and beyond every time my son has seen her. I couldn’t recommend her more!
    Suzanne M in Knoxville, TN — Sep 21, 2018
    Photo: Jordan Harper, FNP
    About Jordan Harper, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275984080
    NPI Number
