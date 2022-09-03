Dr. Jordan Keeney, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Keeney, OD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Keeney, OD
Dr. Jordan Keeney, OD is an Optometrist in Sedona, AZ.
Dr. Keeney works at
Dr. Keeney's Office Locations
-
1
Southwestern Eye Center - Sedona2370 W State Route 89A Ste 11, Sedona, AZ 86336 Directions (928) 223-8396
-
2
Cottonwood270 S Candy Ln, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 223-8398Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keeney?
Extensive testing, and retesting that checked medical eye care, diabetes, and images of eye. Very professional and complete.
About Dr. Jordan Keeney, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1144702762
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keeney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keeney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keeney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keeney works at
Dr. Keeney speaks Spanish.
224 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.