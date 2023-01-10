Jordan Logan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jordan Logan, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jordan Logan, NP
Jordan Logan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boulder, CO.
Jordan Logan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jordan Logan's Office Locations
-
1
Mental Health Center of Boulder County Inc1333 Iris Ave, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 443-8500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jordan Logan?
The highest compliment I can offer is that I trust Jordan 100%. I've been working with Jordan for nearly 3 years and we've navigated some tough diagnoses together and balanced the necessary medications for stability. In addition to his deep knowledge of psychiatry related pharmacology, he has pointed me in the direction of additional resources to increase my quality of life. I don't know if I'd be happy and stable if it wasn't for Jordan; his empathy, his compassion, his skill and his adaptability all maintaining focus on my perspective and needs.
About Jordan Logan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184053324
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordan Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jordan Logan works at
13 patients have reviewed Jordan Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.