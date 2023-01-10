See All Nurse Practitioners in Boulder, CO
Jordan Logan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jordan Logan, NP

Jordan Logan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boulder, CO. 

Jordan Logan works at Mental Health Partners in Boulder, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jordan Logan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mental Health Center of Boulder County Inc
    1333 Iris Ave, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 443-8500
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 10, 2023
    The highest compliment I can offer is that I trust Jordan 100%. I've been working with Jordan for nearly 3 years and we've navigated some tough diagnoses together and balanced the necessary medications for stability. In addition to his deep knowledge of psychiatry related pharmacology, he has pointed me in the direction of additional resources to increase my quality of life. I don't know if I'd be happy and stable if it wasn't for Jordan; his empathy, his compassion, his skill and his adaptability all maintaining focus on my perspective and needs.
    Photo: Jordan Logan, NP
    About Jordan Logan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184053324
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jordan Logan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jordan Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jordan Logan works at Mental Health Partners in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Jordan Logan’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Jordan Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Logan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

