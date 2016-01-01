See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rural Hall, NC
Jordan Zendel, PA-C

Internal Medicine
Jordan Zendel, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rural Hall, NC. 

Jordan Zendel works at Novant Health Rural Hall Family Medicine in Rural Hall, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Rural Hall Family Medicine
    290 W Wall St, Rural Hall, NC 27045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7798
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1588083448
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

