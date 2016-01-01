Jordan Ridder, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jordan Ridder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jordan Ridder, PA-C
Overview
Jordan Ridder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN.
Jordan Ridder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Knoxville Institute of Dermatology6516 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 450-9361Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jordan Ridder?
About Jordan Ridder, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134648355
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky, Lexington
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordan Ridder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan Ridder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jordan Ridder works at
Jordan Ridder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Ridder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Ridder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Ridder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.