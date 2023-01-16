See All Physicians Assistants in Glen Burnie, MD
Jordan Schmitter, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jordan Schmitter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glen Burnie, MD. 

Jordan Schmitter works at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center
    301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-2575
    Friday
    12:00pm - 3:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jan 16, 2023
    Such a kind caring sole he is. Shares and cares about anything that’s going on in one’s life. Such a breath of fresh air after his sessions. Very knowledgeable in his field that I once asked,”you’re human as well as I, who do you go to when life gets stressful ????
    Marguerite — Jan 16, 2023
    Photo: Jordan Schmitter, PA-C
    About Jordan Schmitter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699143222
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jordan Schmitter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jordan Schmitter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jordan Schmitter works at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Jordan Schmitter’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jordan Schmitter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Schmitter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Schmitter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Schmitter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

