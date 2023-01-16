Jordan Schmitter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jordan Schmitter, PA-C
Overview
Jordan Schmitter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glen Burnie, MD.
Jordan Schmitter works at
Locations
University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-2575Friday12:00pm - 3:30pm
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Such a kind caring sole he is. Shares and cares about anything that’s going on in one’s life. Such a breath of fresh air after his sessions. Very knowledgeable in his field that I once asked,”you’re human as well as I, who do you go to when life gets stressful ????
About Jordan Schmitter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1699143222
