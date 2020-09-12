See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Waco, TX
Dr. Jordan Tanous Sr, OD

Optometry
Overview of Dr. Jordan Tanous Sr, OD

Dr. Jordan Tanous Sr, OD is an Optometrist in Waco, TX. 

Dr. Tanous Sr works at Brazos Eye Surgery Of Texas in Waco, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tanous Sr' Office Locations

    Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas
    201 Londonderry Dr, Waco, TX 76712
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Sep 12, 2020
    I went to see Dr. Tanous for a routine eye exam and gave me the most through exam. He is very respectful and answered all my questioned and he is very good with my children. They even do retinal imaging and the prescription was right on. He is a very good optometrist and is hard to find a good one.
    Sara Salazar — Sep 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jordan Tanous Sr, OD
    About Dr. Jordan Tanous Sr, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801313382
    Frequently Asked Questions

