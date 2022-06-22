Jordan Wagner, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jordan Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jordan Wagner, PA
Overview
Jordan Wagner, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niles, MI.
Jordan Wagner works at
Locations
-
1
Southwestern Medical Clinic2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 687-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful doctor always there when u need help or any questions on things she has been the best doctor I have had
About Jordan Wagner, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1831383074
