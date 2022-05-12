Jordan White, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jordan White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jordan White, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jordan White, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from South University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Locations
LewisGale Physicians - Family Medicine / Indian Grave Rd5303 Indian Grave Rd Ste B, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 725-3060Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White was very helpful, I haven't been to a doctor in quite some time. After discussing my health in general, he quickly had a game plan for labs and had the results the next day. Very helpful and educational experience, definitely will be back for any future needs!
About Jordan White, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1912368275
Education & Certifications
- South University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordan White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jordan White accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jordan White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan White.
