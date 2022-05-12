See All Family Doctors in Roanoke, VA
Jordan White, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jordan White, FNP-C

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jordan White, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from South University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Jordan White works at LewisGale Physicians - Family Medicine / Indian Grave Rd in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians - Family Medicine / Indian Grave Rd
    5303 Indian Grave Rd Ste B, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 725-3060
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Dyslipidemia
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jordan White?

    May 12, 2022
    Dr. White was very helpful, I haven't been to a doctor in quite some time. After discussing my health in general, he quickly had a game plan for labs and had the results the next day. Very helpful and educational experience, definitely will be back for any future needs!
    Taylor — May 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jordan White, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jordan White, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jordan White to family and friends

    Jordan White's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jordan White

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jordan White, FNP-C.

    About Jordan White, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912368275
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • South University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jordan White, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jordan White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jordan White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jordan White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jordan White works at LewisGale Physicians - Family Medicine / Indian Grave Rd in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Jordan White’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jordan White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jordan White, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.