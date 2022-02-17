Dr. Jordan Zabriskie, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabriskie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Zabriskie, DC
Dr. Jordan Zabriskie, DC is a Chiropractor in Jupiter, FL.
Dr. Zabriskie works at
Laurie Rothman, MD
3893 Military Trl Ste 2, Jupiter, FL 33458
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I threw my back out over the weekend. I wasn’t a patient but Dr Z made time to meet with me Monday am. And then again the following Wednesday. And really helped me with my pain. Super compassionate doctor with a very well run practice. Really not much more you can ask for out of a doctor. Even called me personally Monday evening after my first visit to check on me. 10/10 all the way around.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1740486919
- University of Florida
Dr. Zabriskie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabriskie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabriskie works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabriskie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabriskie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zabriskie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zabriskie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.