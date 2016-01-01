See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Appleton, WI
Jordana Butler, PA

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jordana Butler, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Jordana Butler works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4620
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah
    1516 S Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4619
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture
Orthopedic Trauma
Fracture
Orthopedic Trauma

Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Jordana Butler, PA

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1659986677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University Physician Assistant Program
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jordana Butler, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jordana Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jordana Butler accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jordana Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jordana Butler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jordana Butler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordana Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordana Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

