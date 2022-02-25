Dr. Jorge Boero, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Boero, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Boero, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Department Of Psychiatry
Dr. Boero works at
Locations
Athena Consulting1720 West End Ave Ste 240, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-1155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's very straight to the point, in a non aggressive way. I appreciate it. I personally don't like when some psychologists dance around the point and patronize you because of your health. I can trust Dr. Boero to give it to me straight and still intently listen to what I have to say. He really does help, and I'd recommend.
About Dr. Jorge Boero, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1376575720
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Department Of Psychiatry
- Volunteer Behavioral Health Services-The Guidance Center
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Dr. Boero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boero speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boero.
