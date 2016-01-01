Dr. Jorge Carrillo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Carrillo, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Carrillo, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Carrillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bilingual Psychological Associates PC5246 Dow Rd, Houston, TX 77040 Directions (713) 939-1229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrillo?
About Dr. Jorge Carrillo, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1174627186
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrillo works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrillo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.