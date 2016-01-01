Dr. Jorge Garrett, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Garrett, OD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorge Garrett, OD is an Optometrist in Tomball, TX.
Dr. Garrett works at
Berkeley Eye Center - Tomball14030 FM 2920 Rd Ste E, Tomball, TX 77377 Directions (281) 944-2232
Berkeley Eye Center - Katy21502 Merchants Way, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 579-6777
Berkeley Eye Center - Katy Freeway8800 Katy Fwy Ste 107, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-8311
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Optometry
- English
- 1609898212
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.