Dr. Jorge Garrett, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jorge Garrett, OD

Dr. Jorge Garrett, OD is an Optometrist in Tomball, TX. 

Dr. Garrett works at Berkeley Eye Center in Tomball, TX with other offices in Katy, TX and Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garrett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Berkeley Eye Center - Tomball
    14030 FM 2920 Rd Ste E, Tomball, TX 77377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 944-2232
  2. 2
    Berkeley Eye Center - Katy
    21502 Merchants Way, Katy, TX 77449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-6777
  3. 3
    Berkeley Eye Center - Katy Freeway
    8800 Katy Fwy Ste 107, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 827-8311
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jorge Garrett, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1609898212
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Garrett, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

