Jorge Ledezma, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jorge Ledezma, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. 

Jorge Ledezma works at Forest Clinic in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Clinical Familiar LLC
    9550 Forest Ln Ste 606, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 804-7929
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2019
    I have been going to Dr. Ledezma for about 2 1/2 years. He is very knowledgable and up to date on medications and available treatments. The only thing I don't like is having to wait for hours at the clinic because I only have Medicaid. The staff at his office are very good also. I drive for 45 minutes so that I don't have to change doctors.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    About Jorge Ledezma, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124238126
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jorge Ledezma, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jorge Ledezma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jorge Ledezma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jorge Ledezma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jorge Ledezma works at Forest Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Jorge Ledezma’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jorge Ledezma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jorge Ledezma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jorge Ledezma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jorge Ledezma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

