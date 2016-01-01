Dr. Malouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jorge Malouf, DO
Overview
Dr. Jorge Malouf, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 8121 Georgia Ave Ste 102, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 585-0444
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jorge Malouf, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1720112683
Education & Certifications
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malouf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malouf.
