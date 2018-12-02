Jorge Viera, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jorge Viera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jorge Viera, APN
Overview
Jorge Viera, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ.
Jorge Viera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BHMG United Medical Group Bayonne988 Broadway # 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 975-3650
-
2
BHMG United Medical533 LEXINGTON AVE, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (201) 975-3602
-
3
BHMG United Medical612 Rutherford Ave Fl 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 975-3609
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jorge Viera?
Nurse Viera is very friendly and thorough. He listens and is easy to speak with. He is best primary care nurse/physician at United medical. He truly cares about his patients.
About Jorge Viera, APN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1780038356
Frequently Asked Questions
Jorge Viera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jorge Viera accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jorge Viera using Healthline FindCare.
Jorge Viera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jorge Viera works at
Jorge Viera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jorge Viera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jorge Viera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jorge Viera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.