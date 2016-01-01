Jornayra Powell-Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jornayra Powell-Gross, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Jornayra Powell-Gross, PMHNP-BC
Jornayra Powell-Gross, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Jornayra Powell-Gross' Office Locations
- 1 7678 Quarterfield Rd Ste 201, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (443) 995-9751
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jornayra Powell-Gross?
About Jornayra Powell-Gross, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295131662
Frequently Asked Questions
Jornayra Powell-Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jornayra Powell-Gross has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jornayra Powell-Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jornayra Powell-Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jornayra Powell-Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.