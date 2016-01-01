Jose Arteaga accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jose Arteaga, PA-C
Overview
Jose Arteaga, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6801 S Interstate 35 Ste 1E, Austin, TX 78744 Directions (512) 978-9960
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jose Arteaga, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881162832
Frequently Asked Questions
Jose Arteaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jose Arteaga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Arteaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Arteaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Arteaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.