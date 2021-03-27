See All Nurse Practitioners in Kissimmee, FL
Jose Comas

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jose Comas

Jose Comas is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL. 

Jose Comas works at Orlando Family Physicians in Kissimmee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jose Comas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bvl
    780 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 201-5922
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 27, 2021
    Comas is an excellent doctor, when you explain to him what you feel he knows exactly what you have, he dedicates time to his patients and listens to them patiently. I highly recommend him, I trust him a lot.
    — Mar 27, 2021
    About Jose Comas

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396229100
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jose Comas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jose Comas works at Orlando Family Physicians in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Jose Comas’s profile.

    Jose Comas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Comas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Comas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Comas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

