Jose Comas accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jose Comas
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jose Comas
Jose Comas is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL.
Jose Comas works at
Jose Comas' Office Locations
-
1
Bvl780 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743 Directions (407) 201-5922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jose Comas?
Comas is an excellent doctor, when you explain to him what you feel he knows exactly what you have, he dedicates time to his patients and listens to them patiently. I highly recommend him, I trust him a lot.
About Jose Comas
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396229100
Frequently Asked Questions
Jose Comas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jose Comas works at
Jose Comas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Comas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Comas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Comas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.